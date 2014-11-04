A New Beyoncé Album is Happening—But It’s Not What You Think

Did you fall for this week’s big Beyoncé rumor? The one with the leaked document, seemingly announcing a new secret album was on the way? Well, we certainly had our doubts—mostly because it’s very unlikely Queen Bey would ever let a secret like that get out—and it looks like we were pretty much right.

Well, we were kinda right. It turns out that Blue Ivy’s mom does have an album coming out this month, but it’s basically just a repackaging of her self-titled 2013 outing that she dropped at midnight on December 13, 2013 and the world exploded.

The “Platinum Edition Box Set” of Beyoncé is a 2 CD/2 DVD limited edition package that will be released on November 24. It’ll include two new songs, “7/11” and “Ring Off,” as well as four new remixes to some of the album’s most popular songs (“Flawless” ft. Nicki Minaj, FTW!) Though if you still haven’t bought the original album, don’t worry, because that’ll be included as well, along with each track’s accompanying music video, a DVD with footage of Bey’s “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour” and a Beyoncé calendar.

You got all that?

The package’s collaborations are arguably the most exciting news to come out of this box set, with Kanye West assisting on a “Drunk in Love” remix, Mr. Vegas adding flair to “Standing on the Sun,” Pharrell Williams remixing “Blow” and the aforementioned Nicki on “Flawless.”

Are you bummed it’s not a brand new album? Will you buy it anyway? Share in the comments!