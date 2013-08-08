Links To Click: Beyoncé’s Shocking Pixie Cut, Phillip Lim for Target First Look, More

Take a few minutes to see what captured our Internet attention today!

1. Beyonce debuts a new pixie cut, and unsurprisingly she looks fabulous. [Beauty High]

2. Take a look inside the closet of Claire Distenfeld, the chic 27 year-old owner of Fivestory, a boutique that’s favored by New York’s most stylish. [Elle]

3. Is it possible that smoking is cool again? A look at the future of cigarettes. [New York Times]

4. We’ve got your back with a list of four hair products you should never (ever!) use. [Daily Makeover]

5. With his highly anticipated third album set to be released on September 17, rapper Drake graces the 16th anniversary issue of XXL. [XXL]

6. The first 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target ad is here, and we want that dress immediately. [Instagram]

7. Impress your friends with our cheat sheet on how to pair beer and food. [The Vivant]

8. Simon Doonan, the creative ambassador at large of Barneys New York talks about his fifth book, The Asylum: A Collage of Couture Reminiscences… and Hysteria. [WWD]

9. Juicy Couture’s Facebook page, will now feature the Wild at Heart hub to connect the brand’s fans with influencers in fashion, music, philanthropy, entertainment as well as likeminded individuals. [Juicy Couture]

