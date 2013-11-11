Beyoncé Fans Created an Actual Petition To Prevent Her From Going To KimYe’s Wedding

Beyoncé fans are clearly very protective of their queen. Case in point: There’s an actual Change.org petition floating around that’s asking that Bey and husband Jay Z to skip the impending Kim Kardashian and Kanye West nuptials.

“As you all know by now, Kim and Kanye have sadly been in the news for their ‘engagement.'” reads the petition. “Kim Kardashian and her disgusting family are known for their rise to fame for doing absolutely nothing … Now we must do all in our power to stop Beyonce from attending that god forsaken wedding, since her husband Jay Z is BFFs with Kanye he problaby [sic] wants both of them to go…”

“Beyonce do not go to that wedding,” it continues. “You dont [sic] have to do it to please that wh–e and her jackass fiance. Do us a favor Bey and rain check that train wreck [sic] of wedding.”

The petition then goes on to list a variety of excuses Bey could use to get out of attending the big day, including our personal fave: “You have something better to do—Your [sic] Beyonce you always have something better to do than to attend a Kim Kardashian wedding.”

Since going up on the Change.org website last week, the original poster of the petition has claimed that the gesture was nothing more than a joke. “IT WAS A JOKE I DONT CARE IF BEYONCE GOES OR NOT SHE’S A GROWN WOMAN!!” wrote a user called JB. Still, the petition closed out with 387 supporters, a testament to the great Kimye/Bey-Z divide.