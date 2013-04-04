Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Past Music Videos in New Pepsi Commercial

https://www.youtube.com/_2smYVl0zrk

Back in December, it was announced that superstar Beyoncé had landed a massive $50 million deal with Pepsi. With such an enormous amount of money and a major name attached, we were waiting eagerly to see her first commercial for the soda giant, and now it’s finally here!

The video, called “Mirrors,” features Beyoncé dancing in a mirror-filled dance studio confronting past images of herself in some of her most famous music videos. And we’re not going to sugarcoat it—it’s pretty amazing.

Bey revisits videos like “Bootylicious” and “Crazy in Love,” and although years have passed since she first filmed those, she looks better than ever doing the dance routines.

And as an added bonus, it features her brand new song “Grown Woman.”

Watch the video above and let us know—are you looking forward to more of Beyoncé for Pepsi?