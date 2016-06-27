Beyoncé Surprise Opens at the BET Awards, Kills It

At tonight’s BET Awards, Beyoncé surprised everyone by opening the show with a sick live performance of ‘Freedom’ with Kendrick Lamar. In other words, she gave the world more of what it can never get enough of—her, sending chills down our spines with her talent.

Rocking a sheer, sparkly bodysuit, Bey belted out the song from her latest album, LEMONADE, while on a stage covered with what looked like six inches of water, and danced with flames in the background.

Earlier this weekend, Bey was celebrating her sister Solange’s birthday, and in a couple of days she’ll resume her LEMONADE tour with a performance in London. Tonight’s epic show was just another day’s work for the singer.