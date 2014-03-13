Beyoncé Debuted a Completely Nude, Glittering Bodysuit During Her Show

In case you haven’t noticed, Beyoncé’s general aura has taken on a much more overtly sexual tone since she dropped her album in December. Whether it’s talking about “surfboarding” husband Jay Z in their duet “Drunk In Love,” or talking about being “on her knees” in the backseat of a limo in her song “Partition,” this is Beyoncé as we’ve never really seen before: hypersexual and unapologetic about it.

As she continues on her “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” which is currently making its way through Europe, Bey has debuted several new on-stage costumes that follow this same trend. The latest, which she debuted at her show in Dublin: a full-length bodysuit covered in glittery beading—that also happens to be completely nude.

From a distance, and based on this photo she uploaded to her blog, Bey is feeling good about the way she looks naked. (And wouldn’t you, if you were her?!)

Perhaps what’s most interesting about this transition to overt sexuality (aside from what some people are calling a direct rip-off of what Rihanna has been doing for years) is the stark contrast between Bey’s on-stage persona and the newly hipster one she’s adopted in her personal life (and style). It’s intriguing that one woman could be so many different things—but if anyone can achieve it seamlessly, it’s gotta be Bey.

