This week on celebrity buzz, we’re talking about John Mayer’s shirtless Rolling Stone cover, Beyonce’s thoughts on having kids, and Nadya Suleman‘s (aka “Octomom”) drastic weight loss.

Check out the latest episode of Celebrity Buzz:



Watch More StyleCaster TV Here:

Band Generationals Talks New Orleans and What’s Next

Check Out Last Week’s Celebrity Buzz

Video Tutorial: How to Get Perfectly Shaped Brows