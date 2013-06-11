The ‘I’m Not Pregnant’ Tour Continues: Beyoncé Flaunts Body in Sexy Roberto Cavalli Dress

Okay, Beyoncé—we get it, you’re not pregnant! After the Internet practically exploded last month when sources “confirmed” to E! that the 31-year-old superstar was expecting a second child with hubby Jay-Z, it seems like Bey has been on a whirlwind tour (that isn’t the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour) to prove them wrong.

While Jay denied that Blue Ivy would be getting a younger sibling in an email to a radio DJ, Beyoncé hasn’t directly addressed the rumors. Instead, she posted snapshots of her enjoying a wine-filled date night with Jay-Z (though there’s no indication as to when it was), she’s worn a crop top ensemble to Kanye West‘s birthday dinner, and today, pictures surfaced of her performing in this incredibly sexy dress.

Designed by Roberto Cavalli specifically for her, the curve-hugging number looks like a dream on Bey, and it’s made of multicolored silk with snazzy gold barocco embroideries.

Interestingly enough, the media release sent around about the dress is making headlines of its own. In the sketch below, it seems that the folks at Cavalli decided to ignore Beyoncé’s aforementioned curves, slimming her down in the illustration. Frankly, we’d watch out: If there’s one person who hates Photoshop, it’s Queen Bey!

Photos courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

