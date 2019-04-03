Stop Everything—Beyoncé Might Have a New Album & Netflix Concert Coming Out

Ey Bey Bey! According to a source, Beyoncé has a new album and a Netflix special on the horizon, so we’ve honestly never been more excited. This summer is sure to be a busy one for Queen Bey. In addition to the release of Disney’s live-action The Lion King (in which she voices Nala), the 37-year-old icon also has some new music headed our way. According to a source for Us Weekly, Beyoncé doesn’t have a full album coming, but she has recorded a “couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs.” Hell yeah. That’s what we like to hear. And if you were thinking things couldn’t possibly be better than that, the “Formation” singer is here to answer all of our prayers with a Netflix special. The 23-time Grammy award winner is apparently in cahoots with Netflix to air a documentary that will be “tied to her Coachella 2018 performance,” another source said. The documentary will reportedly feature additional footage and probably more of a behind-the-scenes look Bey’s experience at the music festival.

Beyoncé is a huge fan of surprises so it’s not totally shocking that she has a few things up her sleeve. This new music will be her first solo material that the singer has released since her album, Lemonade, in 2016. Which, needless to say, was beyond epic. Seriously? We don’t know if anything can top that visual album but if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s the Queen herself.

In 2018, she and her hubby Jay-Z teamed up for their joint album, Everything is Love. They also performed together again during their On The Run II stadium tour. Has there ever been a more dynamic power couple? We think not.

From now until the moment her new music comes out, catch us clicking *refresh* about 80,000 times on a Google search of her name. Long live Queen Bey!