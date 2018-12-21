Beyoncé’s New Albums Leaked & Then Disappeared—What Happened?

The BeyHive is buzzing. In case you missed it, two Beyoncé Albums were leaked onto Spotify and Apple Music under the name “Queen Carter” late Thursday evening. But before you get your hopes up—it wasn’t new material. Unfortunately for all of us Beyoncé fans (aka the entire world), we won’t be able to belt along at the top of our lungs to any new hits from Queen Bey at this time. (Though my neighbors are probably thankful to get a break from my attempts at hitting Beyoncé ’s high notes TBH.)

Bey is all about surprising her Beyhive, but this leak was not intentional. The two old albums—“Have Your Way” and “Back Up, Rewind”—appeared temporarily on the streaming services before they were taken down just a few hours after their release. The single “Control” was also posted and removed from the sites.

It’s not a shock that many people thought Beyoncé may actually have released new material. The acclaimed singer has been known to drop albums unexpectedly. In 2013, Beyoncé released her self-titled “visual album” on iTunes without any advance notice. She also dropped this year’s collaboration with her equally talented husband J-Z without any warning. Fans were were naturally ecstatic at the possibility of being blessed with the beauty of Beyoncé’s heavenly vocals once again. As Wayne and Garth always say, “We’re not worthy!!”

That said, this latest album drop was definitely an unauthorized surprise for both fans and the Queen herself. Beyoncé is not the only artist who has been targeted with leaked material. In fact, that same day, a collection of SZA’s old material was also leaked online under the name “Sister Solana.” These tunes were removed after their Thursday release.

The President of Top Dawg Entertainment, rapper Punch, took to Twitter on Thursday confirming that the release of the material was an accident. “There is no new SZA album out. Old songs were stolen and leaked. We are currently fixing the issue. Please feel free to continue enjoying Ctrl until the next album is ready. – Punchino from TDE,” he tweeted.

It seems for now we will have to be satisfied listening to Beyoncé ‘s 176+ songs until she really does take the world by storm once again with a new album. Who runs the world? Beyoncé .