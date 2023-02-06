Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert

Scroll To See More Images

As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums.

Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s for hits like “Survivor,” “Independent Women,” “Bootylicious,” “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.”

Beyoncé made her solo debut in 2003 with her first single “Crazy in Love” featuring her now-husband, Jay-Z. The song, which was featured on Beyoncé’s debut album Dangerously in Love, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to other hits like “Check on It,” “Deja Vu” and “Me, Myself and I.” Since Dangerously in Love, Beyoncé has released six more albums: 2006’s B’Day, 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2011’s 4, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance. Beyoncé—who married Jay-Z in 2008 and share three children together: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir—also launched her own entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, and fashion brand, Ivy Park.

“The more I mature, the more I understand my value,” she told Elle in 2019. “I wanted my words and my art to come directly from me. There were things in my career that I did because I didn’t understand that I could say no. We all have more power than we realize.” But back to Beyoncé’s net worth. So…what is Beyoncé’s net worth? Read on for what we know about how much Beyoncé is worth and if she makes more than her husband, Jay-Z.

How much did Beyoncé make for her Coachella performance?

How much did Beyoncé make for her Coachella performance? Beyoncé made $8 million in total—$4 million for each weekend—for her performance as a headliner at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to a 2019 report by The Blast. The site also reported that Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, who performed as a headliner at the 2019 Coachella festival, were paid the same amount, and their contracts were even “structured exactly the same way.”

Beyoncé was originally announced to perform as a headliner for the 2017 Coachella festival but was replaced by Lady Gaga after she was forced to withdraw at the advice of her doctors after she became pregnant with her twins, Rumi and Sir. She returned the next year to perform at the 2018 Coachella festival. For her 2018 Coachella performance, Beyoncé, who made history as the first Black woman to headline the festival, included surprise appearances by her Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as her sister Solange Knowles. Her performance also paid tribute the culture of historically Black colleges and universities by featuring a full marching band and majorette dancers, as well as a step show and pledges strolling by in honor of Black Greek life. Her performance was also streamed by more than 458,000 simultaneous viewers on YouTube, making it Coachella’s most-viewed performance to date.

Beyoncé’s Coachella preparations were also filmed for a 2019 Netflix documentary titled, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. In the documentary, Beyoncé opened up about the strict diet she followed before her Coachella performance. “In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol … I’m hungry,” she said in the documentary. In essay for Vogue in 2018, Beyoncé explained that she went on the diet to lose weight after the birth of Rumi and Sir in 2017. “After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it. Looking back, that was crazy. I was still breastfeeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012. After the twins, I approached things very differently,” she wrote. She continued, “I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later.”

Beyoncé also wrote about in the essay about what she learned about herself and her body after the birth of her second and third children. “Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience. After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery,” she wrote. “Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be. After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.”

How much did Beyoncé make for her Dubai performance?

How much did Beyoncé make for her Dubai performance? Beyoncé performed a one-hour-long concert at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on January 21, 2023. The set list included hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Beautiful Liar” and “Naughty Girl,” as well as newer songs like “Freedom,” “Spirit” and “Be Alive.” Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with her husband Jay-Z, also joined her on stage to perform their duet, “Brown Skin Girl,” from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift. The concert, which was invitation only and celebrates the opening of the Atlantis The Royal Resort in February 2023, was attended by dozens of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Rebel Wilson, Nia Long, Chlöe and Halle Bailey.

So how much was Beyoncé paid for her Dubai concert? Beyoncé was paid $24 million her Dubai concert, according to TMZ. The Daily Mail, however, reported that she made $35 million. Along with her eight-figure paycheck, Beyoncé and her family also stayed in the Atlantis The Royal Resort’s flagship royal Mansion suite, which costs $142,500 per night, according to The Daily Mail. The suite, which is 11,000 square feet and on the 22nd floor, features four bedrooms, a movie theater, a “safe room” and its own private pool. The suite can also be expanded to 15 more rooms for $285,000 per night.

Rooms at the Atlantis The Royal Resort start at $1,800 per night. Amenities include complimentary gold-plated toothbrushes, combs and razors, personal butlers and a “menu” of seven pillows, according to The Daily Mail. The 43-story-tall resort also features four-acre fountain that breathes fire, as well as activities, such as meditating with dolphins. The resort also includes a shop that sells Picasso art, and 17 restaurants and bars from eight celebrity chefs, including Heston Blumenthal’s debut bar, Resonance, which features a 21-foot-hight aquarium with 4,000 jellyfish. The resort, which has more than 3,000 staff members, consists of 795 rooms, 44 of which have their own private infinity pools hundreds of feet in the air. Off one bar is an exclusive ultra lounge with 20 tables that each have a minimum spend of more than $35,000. “We call that the space for your one percenters—an exclusive spot only for the very richest celebrities and dignitaries,” the Atlantis The Royal Resort’s managing director Timothy Kelly told The Daily Mail.

What is Beyoncé’s net worth?

What is Beyoncé’s net worth? Beyoncé’s net worth is $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyoncé is worth $800 million less than her husband, Jay-Z, who is worth $1.3 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is worth, however, more than her fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, who is worth $12 million, and Michelle Williams, who is worth $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyoncé is also worth more than her sister, Solange Knowles, who is worth $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A majority of Beyoncé’s net worth comes from her music career, which includes seven solo albums—2003’s Dangerously in Love, 2006’s B’Day, 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2011’s 4, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance—and five albums with Destiny’s Child: 1998’s Destiny’s Child, 1999’s The Writing’s on the Wall, 2001’s Survivor and 8 Days of Christmas, and 2004’s Destiny Fulfilled. Beyoncé also has one album with her Jay-Z: 2018’s Everything in Love. Beyoncé’s net worth also includes her five headlining tours: Dangerously in Love Tour in 2003; The Beyoncé Experience in 2007; I Am… World Tour from 2009 to 2010; The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour from 2013 to 2014; The Formation World Tour in 2016; and The Renaissance World Tour in 2023. The Formation World Tour grossed $256 million worldwide from 49 sold-out shows, according to Billboard, and ranked number-two on Pollstar’s Year End Tours chart in 2016.

Beyoncé’s net worth also includes what she makes from her businesses and sponsorships, including her entertainment company Parkwood Entertainment, which she founded in 2010 as an imprint from Columbia Records and is named after the street in Houston, Texas, she once lived. Beyoncé has also worked with companies like Pepsi, which she signed a $50 million deal for in 2012, according to The New York Times, Tommy Hilfiger, Emporio Armani, American Express, Nintendo DS, and Tiffany & Co. Beyoncé’s net worth also includes what she makes from her fashion brand Ivy Park, which she launched in 2016.

In an interview with Elle in 2019, Beyoncé opened up about the stress of balancing work and life. “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging,” she said. “Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

She also told Elle about she manages to stay true to herself after more than two decades in the music industry. “The predictable rock star DNA is a myth,” she said. “I believe you don’t have to accept dysfunction to be successful. This is not to say that I have not struggled. I have the same pain that life brings to everyone else. I try to shift the stigma that says with fame there has to be drama. It is how you relate to your hardships and use that to evolve. And I try to keep real ones around me.”

Beyoncé also told the magazine about the importance of hiring women at Ivy Park and her other companies. “It’s always been important to me to hire women. I believe in giving a voice to people who are not always heard. One of the first presidents of my company was a woman,” she said. “My current GM, head of production, head of PR, and other leaders are women. I hire women not to be token voices in the company but to lead. I believe women are more balanced and think with compassion in deciding what’s best for the business. They see the big picture absent of personal agendas. Most women are loyal and commit with 100 percent follow-through.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.