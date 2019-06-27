Please Enjoy This Iconic Video Of Beyoncé’s Mom Styling Her Hair

So we realize that Beyoncé is a goddess who is forced to live among peasants like us, but sometimes we forget that she’s also just a regular person. Therefore, when she does something super low-key, we are often shook. Ms. Tina, Beyoncé’s mom, posted a video styling the singer’s hair and it was so normal that we honestly have no idea how to react. First of all, if you aren’t following Bey’s mama–Ms. Tina Lawson on Instagram then you aren’t living your best life. From her flawless style to her corny jokes– she’s the IG Auntie that we all need in our lives. And, she also shares little gems like this every now and then.

Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King, but of course, the Homecoming legend is going to make time to unwind with her mama. In the video, Ms. Tina and Bey are relaxing, while Ms. Tina is trimming the queen’s ends. In the midst of this, Ms. Tina is pretending to be an overly enthusiastic stylist yelling out, “au naturel” repeatedly. Bey being chill AF, responded by saying, “Mama that’s really annoying. I mean very annoying.” LOL. Omg we love this so much. Ms. Tina captioned the whole thing saying, “I was trimming my baby’s hair today and i am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying.”

Obviously, we never deserved such an epic video, but we are so grateful to receive. As one Instagram user commented, “I love how Bey has a $90 million dollar home and her mamma still trims her hair in the kitchen 😂. Another fan added, “There’s just something about seeing black mothers still doing the hair of their daughters that makes me emotional. This is beautiful!”

We all know how much Beyoncé adores Ms. Tina and the rest of her family, we’re just so happy to get a tiny glimpse into her every-day life.