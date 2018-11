Stills from the highly anticipated music video for, “Video Phone” by Beyonce featuring Lady Gaga have been released.

The music video stills look absolutely ridiculous as if they were taken from three different music videos. I’m looking at the scenes like a Stiller family portrait; how are these three related? How did A lead to B?!?!? I can’t wait for the music video to debut and fill in this story with holes.

The song was released last week and you can preview it below: