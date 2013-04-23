Watch The Trailer For Beyoncé’s Extravagant ‘Mrs. Carter Show’ World Tour

https://www.youtube.com/ARiqFPWiNq8

Just in case you thought Beyoncé was taking it easy, lounging around with her daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay-Z and taking a break after her H&M bikini campaign, we’re here to remind you that the 31-year-old megastar is in the midst of a major world tour. While she hasn’t released much new music since her 2011 album 4, the tour looks as theatrical and extravagant as ever, something we know thanks to a brand-new trailer.

In case you’re not familiar with Queen Bey’s live work, it’s always a spectacle. And this time, it includes plenty of feathers, over-the-top set design, involved choreography and, of course, Bey’s signature mic drop.

The superstar will be touring Europe for the remainder of the month, and will be in New York for the Met Gala on May 6—which she’s co-chairing.

