Happy Birthday, Beyoncé! 40 of the Superstar’s Most Iconic Moments

When it comes to pop stars, few people are as universally loved—or as universally admired—as Beyoncé. Sure, the Mileys and Rihannas of the world are constantly riling people up with a seemingly endless stream of controversy, but Queen Bey often manages to steer clear of controversy—unless there’s a billion dollars on an elevator, to use her math.

True, this hasn’t been the easiest year for Beyonce—who’s battled divorce rumors and that nasty elevator incident—but she’s still got plenty to celebrate. She’s got a summer tour (with her husband!) set to gross $100 million, she earned a lifetime achievement award from MTV, and she’s got her own HBO special coming this September. Not too shabby for 33!

Today, we’re taking took a look back at the singer’s most iconic moments through her career and personal life. From her secret wedding to husband Jay Z to when she very publicly announced her pregnancy, Bey’s life is a veritable livestream of amazing occurrences.

