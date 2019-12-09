Beyoncé’s Miscarriages Taught Her to Be a ‘Mother’ to Herself & We’re Emotional

There’s no better Monday pick-me-up than some wisdom from Beyoncé. In a rare interview with Elle, Beyoncé opened up about her miscarriages and how they taught her to be a “mother” to herself before she could be a parent to her three children: daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2. “I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now,” she said. “I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.”

The Ivy Park founder, 38, first revealed her miscarriage struggles in her husband Jay-Z’s 2012 song “Glory.” She went on to open up about the experience in her 2013 HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream, where she called the miscarriages “the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.”

“I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper,” she told Elle. “I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

The “Formation” singer also got candid about how her body has changed since giving birth to three kids. “If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she said. “But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life.”

In the end, the Grammy winner admitted that her pregnancies have also changed how she views beauty and why she’s done caring about what others think of her appearance. “Giving zero fucks is the most liberating place to be,” she said. “Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.” That’s some Monday wisdom we can definitely use.