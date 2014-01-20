Beyoncé Performed at Michelle Obama’s 50th Birthday Party: See the Photos

Beyoncé was invited to perform at First Lady Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday celebration this weekend in Washington, D.C. and, naturally, the singer—who’s a big fan of Tumblr blogging platform and regularly shares moments from her private life with the world—took to her blog today to post some adorable shots from the occasion.

According to E! Online, which sent reporters to the event, President Barack Obama, at one point, taught the evening’s guests “how to do the dougie”—securing his place as the coolest president of all time. Beyoncé wore a mini gold-fringed dress by New York-based designer Randi Rahm, whose creations the power singer has worn before. And we must say: it may have been Mrs. Obama’s birthday celebration, but Bey’s legs really take the cake.

And, of course, her husband Jay Z and two-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also joined in on the festivities. Blue even spent some quality time petting the White House dog (aka DOTUS), Bo. (And yes, it’s a complete cuteness overload.)

Check out the photos Bey posted from the events below!

All Photos: Beyonce.tumblr.com