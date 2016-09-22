Everything You’ve Always Wanted to Know About What Beyoncé Is Really Like

We all know that if you want to know what a person is really like, you have to go to the source—a.k.a. their best friends. So if you’re trying to understand what Beyoncé is like behind closed doors, asking Michelle Obama seems like a pretty good idea. And that’s just what Stephen Colbert did. When he posed the million-dollar question—”What is Beyoncé really like?”—Obama was game to answer.

Like a bear, “you shouldn’t look her in the eye,” FLOTUS joked of her friend. “She’s a special person.”

No, for real though: “She’s a sweetheart,” said Obama. “She’s smart, creative, she’s a great mother, she loves her family. She’s just a low-key lady. So we have a lot in common in that way—except I cant sing, I can’t dance … not like Beyoncé.”

What’s more, if Obama was stuck on a desert island with just one other person, she said she’d want that “special person” to be Bey. Wait, what about POTUS?! In any event, you can watch the whole segment below.