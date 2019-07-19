Beyoncé Was Actually Nervous To Meet Meghan Markle & Honestly, Same

Honestly, we would be nervous too, if we met royalty. Beyoncé was nervous to meet Meghan Markle at the London premiere of The Lion King. According to one of the Grammy winner’s costars, the entire cast was nervous to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but surprisingly it was Queen Bey who endured a dose of the jitters before meeting the royal.

Billy Eichner, who plays Timon in the latest incarnation of the Disney classic, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about the excitement of the London premiere. While sitting down with the eponymous host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eichner recalled how nervous the entire cast was. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came, and Beyonce was there, and Sir Elton John was there. And I was there, randomly,” the actor joked. “And it was great, and we were all kind of nervous, even Beyoncé.”

Shocked, Kimmel responded, “Really? They should be bowing to her!”

“That’s true, actually. She’s our American royalty,” Eichner replied. “But what makes you nervous is in the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you’re supposed to greet Prince Harry and they’re very intense about it. I’m not kidding.” Eichner then gave a rundown of the whole royal protocol the cast had to follow.

“You’re supposed to say, ‘Your Royal Highness.’ You can’t speak until your hands are in a handshake with his. My plus one, my guest I brought with me, my very good friend Jared, they said he had to stand behind me and not speak unless he was spoken to,” Eichner shared through laughter. “I’m not kidding. I was like, ‘Does that same rule apply to JAY-Z?’ I have a feeling it doesn’t.”

The American Horror Story actor continued to discuss how nervous he was to talk to the Duchess of Sussex in particular. Both had attended Northwestern University where they each studied acting. “‘Your Royal Highness’ sounds a little weird, and bowing feels weird. I don’t even know what they want you to do, and in my head, I’m like, ‘What do you call her?’ I kept thinking she’s Princess Markle, but that sounds like a character on Super Mario Brothers. They don’t really call her that. Anyway, I completely freaked out, although they were very, very nice and totally chill and down to earth, and lovely,” Eichner shared.

The meeting between Beyoncé and Meghan made headlines with fans trying to decode what the pair said to one another. The “Lemonade” singer did refer to the Duchess of Sussex as “my princess.” And the pair talked about their children with Beyoncé referring to baby Archie as a beautiful baby. Talk about royalty colliding. Can they hang out for real now?