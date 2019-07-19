StyleCaster
Beyoncé Was Actually Nervous To Meet Meghan Markle & Honestly, Same

by
Beyonce & Meghan Markle
Photo: Shutterstock.

Honestly, we would be nervous too, if we met royalty. Beyoncé was nervous to meet Meghan Markle at the London premiere of The Lion King. According to one of the Grammy winner’s costars, the entire cast was nervous to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but surprisingly it was Queen Bey who endured a dose of the jitters before meeting the royal.

Billy Eichner, who plays Timon in the latest incarnation of the Disney classic, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about the excitement of the London premiere. While sitting down with the eponymous host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eichner recalled how nervous the entire cast was. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came, and Beyonce was there, and Sir Elton John was there. And I was there, randomly,” the actor joked. “And it was great, and we were all kind of nervous, even Beyoncé.”

Shocked, Kimmel responded, “Really? They should be bowing to her!”

“That’s true, actually. She’s our American royalty,” Eichner replied. “But what makes you nervous is in the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you’re supposed to greet Prince Harry and they’re very intense about it. I’m not kidding.” Eichner then gave a rundown of the whole royal protocol the cast had to follow.

“You’re supposed to say, ‘Your Royal Highness.’ You can’t speak until your hands are in a handshake with his. My plus one, my guest I brought with me, my very good friend Jared, they said he had to stand behind me and not speak unless he was spoken to,” Eichner shared through laughter. “I’m not kidding. I was like, ‘Does that same rule apply to JAY-Z?’ I have a feeling it doesn’t.”

The American Horror Story actor continued to discuss how nervous he was to talk to the Duchess of Sussex in particular. Both had attended Northwestern University where they each studied acting. “‘Your Royal Highness’ sounds a little weird, and bowing feels weird. I don’t even know what they want you to do, and in my head, I’m like, ‘What do you call her?’ I kept thinking she’s Princess Markle, but that sounds like a character on Super Mario Brothers. They don’t really call her that. Anyway, I completely freaked out, although they were very, very nice and totally chill and down to earth, and lovely,” Eichner shared.

The meeting between Beyoncé and Meghan made headlines with fans trying to decode what the pair said to one another. The “Lemonade” singer did refer to the Duchess of Sussex as “my princess.” And the pair talked about their children with Beyoncé referring to baby Archie as a beautiful baby. Talk about royalty colliding. Can they hang out for real now?

"Power is not given to you. You have to take it."

Photo: Getty Images

"We have to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead and reach as high as humanly possible."

Photo: Getty Images

"I guess I am a modern-day feminist. I do believe in equality. Why do you have to choose what type of woman you are? Why do you have to label yourself anything?"

Photo: Getty Images

"I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself."

Photo: Getty Images

"Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are."

Photo: WENN

"The reality is: sometimes you lose. And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens.”

Photo: WENN

"I’m a workaholic and I don’t believe in ‘No.’ If I’m not sleeping, nobody’s sleeping.”

Photo: Getty Images

"I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world.”

Photo: WENN

"We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect, so that as they grow up gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible."

Photo: Getty Images

"When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me."

Photo: Getty Images
beyonce-hot-sauce-in-my-bag

"A true diva is graceful, and talented, and strong, and fearless and brave and someone with humility."

Photo: Getty Images

"When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think."

Photo: Getty Images

"I’m over being a pop star. I don’t wanna be a hot girl. I wanna be iconic."

Photo: Getty Images

"I truly believe that women should be financially independent from their men. And let’s face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define value. They define what’s sexy. And men define what’s feminine. It’s ridiculous."

Photo: Getty Images

"I can never be safe; I always try and go against the grain. As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That's how I've gotten to where I am."

Photo: Getty Images

