6 Beyoncé Look-Alikes Who’ve Been Told They’re the Singer’s Twin

There’s no end to Beyoncé look-alike photos on the internet. As one of the most famous women in the world, Beyoncé has an endless line of doppelgängers who claim to be her twin. But which of these Beyoncé look-alikes is actually a double? The short answer is none of them. There’s only one Beyoncé, and her full name is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. She’s a mom of three and she’s married to the world-famous rapper, Jay-Z. Everyone else is an imposter—but that still hasn’t stopped the internet from fascinating over how much these women look like Queen Bey.

It’s no secret that the internet has an obsession with celebrity look-alikes. It’s something about how a regular person can look like one of the most famous people in the world thanks to makeup, plastic surgery (looking at you, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian doppelgängers) and the simple luck of genetics. We’ve seen look-alikes for Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Selena Gomez. But Beyoncé’s are the ones that make the most noise. And, so we present to you with six Beyoncé look-alikes. Of course none of them could ever replace the “Formation” singer, but some of them look pretty close. In the end, though, we’ll let the BeyHive be the judge of that.

Brittany Williams

Williams is by far the most well-known Beyoncé look-alike. Though she’s highlighted by radio stations and small media sites in the past, her viral moment came in December 2017 when she did an interview with the Daily Mail and said that her resemblance is so uncanny that she’s been chased. “I get approached all the time; whether it be on planes, at the airport or while attending events. I’ve also been chased, had pictures taken of me without my consent and pranks done without me knowing,” she said. “‘A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing ‘Single Ladies’, beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them.”

However, when fans come up close to Williams, they realize she’s not the real Beyoncé. Still, the Detroit, Michigan native has been told that she looks like a “younger” version of the singer. “Most people are generally friendly though and just want a picture, they often say I look like a younger version of Beyoncé,” she said. Williams also said that her parents could be look-alikes for Beyoncé’s parents, meaning the resemblance would come full circle. “We both have southern roots. My parents and her parents look like they could be related,” she said.

Oti Mabuse

Mabuse isn’t really known as a Beyoncé look-alike, but she did have a viral moment in November 2017 when she starred on the U.K.’s Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer and performed a vogue dance that made viewers across the country think that she was Beyoncé. Other than their shared stellar dance moves, Mabuse doesn’t really give off Beyoncé vibes, but that didn’t stop fans from tweeting about how they thought they just saw Beyoncé on screen. “Came home, sat down, still wearing my coat just in time to be in total surprise seeing Beyoncé on Strictly 😮🤔 and then “No this is Oti” 👏👍,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Think it says it all when my mum thought it was Beyoncé walking out on that catwalk on @bbcstrictly not @OtiMabuse . Oti you are a true goddess! Stunning! ✨❤️”

Even the show played with the fun by tweeting Mabuse’s performance with this caption: “I don’t think we’re ready for this telly… Beyotí 🙌 @otimabuse #Strictly.” Check out Mabuse’s performance below, as well as a few of her photos to see if you can see a resemblance.

Yvonne Okoro

Okoro is a Nigerian-Ghanian film actress who has been referred to as a Beyoncé look-alike. “The Nigeria/Ghana born actress released yet another stunning photo that keeps wowing us. She is truly a Beyonce look-alike,” a fan wrote on on forum titled, “There Is A Beyonce Look-alike In Africa, Guess Who?…Yvonne Okoro!!!” We can kind of, sort of (not really) see the resemblance. But for the most part, Okoro is doing her own thing separate from Beyoncé.

Jessica Nkosi

Nkosi is a South African TV personality who has often been compared to Beyoncé. “You’re Beyonce’s twin” and “U look like Beyonce” are common comments on her social media. The comparisons are so often that Nkosi took to her Instagram story in July 2018 to confirm that, yes, she’s aware she looks like Beyoncé and, no, she doesn’t want hate for it. “Jokes aside. I do look like her. Don’t even hate on me,” she wrote. “And my mom has always told me that I look like her, like she literally did not know who Beyoncé was and she’d see her on TV and look at me for a long time and say, ‘yaz wena ufana nalosisi. And that’s how I know she wasn’t just saying that because I’m her daughter. She genuinely thinks I look like her. Which I do vele. Don’t even try me and tell me it’s not true.” Well, that’s one heck of a statement. Decide for yourself with the photos below.

Rachael White

White, a woman from Nottingham, England, had her viral look-alike moment in 2010 when she starred on the U.K.’s Big Brother. After she was cast, news outlets like the Ib Times and the Daily Star, referred to her as a Beyoncé look-alike for her similar honey-blonde hair and her pretty features. White was the first contestant eliminated, but she remained in the news for years later because of her resemblance and some topless photos.

Alyxx Dione

Dione, a singer from New York who has collaborated with Jason Derulo, has been compared looks-wise to both Ciara and Beyoncé, with many saying that her face looks like Bey’s from eyes up and Ciara’s from the nose down. “It was crazy. I love both of those artists. It’s an honor to be [compared to them],” Dione told GlobalGrindTV.