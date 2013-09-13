Steal Her Style: Shop Beyoncé’s Metallic Brocade Jeans For Just $150

As we’ve already seen so far this year, Beyoncé has recently upped her personal style game, seemingly taking an interest in the crop top trend, wearing cutoff denim shorts, and even adopting a rather hipster look for herself. But it’s been a while since we shopped something she’s worn, so it’s a happy Friday for us all!

Queen Bey recently posted the pic above to her Tumblr, and she’s wearing Level 99’s Janice Ultra Skinny jeans in a metallic gold brocade pattern. Fortunately, they retail for $150 and are currently available on Level 99’s website. (In other, less appraochable news: she paired them with Phillip Lim’s embroidered “Sono Mama” sweatshirt, which you can nab for $750 on the designer’s website.)

Happy shopping!