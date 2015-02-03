Beyoncé Launched a Food Home Delivery Service–and It’s Completely Vegan

Remember how Beyoncé and Jay Z famously stuck to a strict vegan diet for 22 days back in 2013? Well, now Bey wants you to try it too.

The pop star has partnered with her trainer and exercise physiologist Marco Borges to launch “22 Days Nutrition,” a plant-based home delivery meal service that operates under the belief that it takes 22 days to break a habit.

As far as wacky celebrity diets go, this one seems pretty balanced, tasty, and surprisingly affordable. For $9.76 to $16.50 per meal, you can have dishes like a sesame cabbage lentil bowl, curried Indian cauliflower and sweet potato, fajita kidney beans, ratatouille pasta with pesto, and almond blueberry breakfast loaf. Every meal is fresh (not frozen) and the 22 Days Nutrition website promises to deliver on the biggest buzz words in health right now, offering a diet that’s 100% plant-based, low fat, low sugar, non-GMO, gluten free, soy-free, dairy-free, and environmentally conscious.

“All you have to do is try. If I can do it, anyone can,” Beyoncé said in a press release.

“We all know the importance and value of eating plant-based foods but often times find ourselves trapped in a series of bad habits that sabotage optimum wellness,” says co-founder Marco Borges. “The Vegan Meal Delivery program makes it easier to reset your habits with healthy and delicious plant-based foods.”

You can order online right now and select from a range of differently priced plans. If 22 days sans steak feels a bit daunting (sorry Bey), you do have the option of ordering just one or two vegan meals each day.

