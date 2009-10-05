Beyonce Knowles: Father Embroiled in Baby Daddy Scandal

Beyonce better start designing a House of Dereon baby collection (baby booty shorts with sequins), because it looks like there will be a new addition to the Knowles family in a few short months. Six months pregnant Alexsandra Wright slapped the singer’s father Matthew Knowles with a paternity suit, claiming that her unborn child was his. Oh, baby momma drama.

Knowles has been married to Tina Knowles since 1980, with a few rumors of infidelity in the past, including one that former Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland was also Matthew’s daughter. That rumor was vehemently denied.

Wright is breaking out the big Z-list guns on this case, and has hired Neal Hirsch, who also reps Lamar Odom in prenup allegations with Khloe Kardashian.