Watch Jay-Z Kiss Beyoncé During Her Gucci Chime For Change Performance

Before they headed back to New York for a night on the town, Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared an adorable (and public) moment in London. Bey, who is one of the founders of Gucci‘s girl-power charity organization Chime for Change, was the headlining performer at its Sound of Change Live concert, which also featured performances by Madonna, Florence Welch, Jennifer Lopez, and other amazing ladies.

First, the singer took to the stage with her newest song, “Grown Woman,” which featured a lot of cool, digitally designed films featuring Bey as an African queen (watch the clip below!), but it was her encore performance (above) that caught everyone’s attention. The superstar went old school with a performance of her first single ever, “Crazy In Love,” and her husband joined her on stage for a surprise appearance that had the crowd screaming. After he did his rap verse on the song, he brought Bey in for a very sweet kiss; and really, their whole demeanor on stage is just adorable from beginning to end. It’s clear they really love each other and have so much fun performing together.

So give your Monday a little bit of a love-filled lift and watch the clip above!

Tell us what you think of their performance in the comments below.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Beyoncé Is Not Pregnant, According To Jay-Z

See Beyoncé’s Boutique On Rent The Runway

Listen Now: Solange and Beyoncé Both Release Songs On The Same Day