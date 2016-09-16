Here’s How You Can Watch a Beyoncé and Jay Z Show for Free

Beyoncé and Jay Z have teamed up with the Robin Hood Foundation and other charities to throw the show of a lifetime—and you can stream it live, if you have a Tidal subscription. If you don’t, you could cough up money for tickets—they apparently will start at $50 and run the gamut all the way up to a whopping $100,000, according to Page Six. But it’s for a really, really good cause.

Joining them onstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will be pals Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, and Lil Wayne. Sounds similar to the lineup of their Tidal X show at the same venue last fall, which included Bey, Jay, and Lil Wayne, as well as Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and an entourage of cameo appearances from DJ Khaled, French Montana, Nas, Bibi Bourelly, Usher, A$AP Ferg, and on and on.

The Robin Hood Foundation is NYC’s largest poverty-fighting organization, and the work they do is super important and really meaningful. Bey and Jay will also be raising money for city kids’ education funds and other charities “nominated by the artists,” says Page Six. If you can’t make it to the city to join in the festivities, be sure to stream the night via Tidal—and, if you can, throw a few bucks to Robin Hood. You might change someone’s life.