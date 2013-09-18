Envy Alert: What Beyoncé and Jay-Z Do on Their Average Vacation

It’s not like any of us need a reminder of the lavish lives that average celebrities live. Yacht vacations, free clothing, the best hotel rooms in the world—all these things seem to be considered standard when it comes to being a star these days.

Some vacations, however, truly go over the top. Beyoncé, for example, recently took to her Tumblr to post a ton of photos of her recent vacation with hubby Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy, and we gotta say: wow. The family jetted off for a massive, multi-week vacation that coincided with Bey’s 32nd birthday, and they just got back to American shores this week.

They spent time in Italy before heading back west to Ibiza and Brazil, all the while partaking in the most beautiful beaches, oceans, and rainforests the world has to offer. They also ate some of the most delicious food, including fresh seafood, Brazilian rice dishes, and (of course) some birthday cake for Mama Bey.

Click through the gallery to see how Beyoncé and Jay-Z vacation! Warning: this gallery may cause a major case of wanderlust.