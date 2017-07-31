As the most talked-about celebrity on the planet, Beyonce is constantly battling crazy AF rumors. Add in an A-list rapper husband and newborn twins, and the 35-year-old has a recipe that grubby tabloids can’t get enough of. But while a couple of these rumors are somewhat believable (like the time Beyonce *allegedly* gave away Kim Kardashian‘s baby gifts), a majority of them are just downright bizarre.
Still, it’s fun to look back at Beyonce’s Internet-breaking pregnancy and reminisce on all the times we were thirsty AF for information that we would believe just about anything. Click through for 20 rumors about Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins that made us roll our eyes.
The Twins Were Named 'Bea' and 'Shawn'
Before Beyonce confirmed that her twins were named Rumi and Sir, rumors flew around that the newborns were titled "Bea" (to reference Beyonce's nickname, Bey) and "Shawn" (Jay Z's birth name.) For a family that named their first kid "Blue Ivy," we had a hard time believing that the couple would give their twins such, well, simple monikers.
The Twins Were Premature
Before we knew the exact birth date of the twins, there was talk that they might have been born premature. Per sources for TMZ, the twins were reportedly "under the lights," meaning they could've potentially suffered from jaundice. The term refers to the lights placed over infants to lower bilirubin in blood and eliminate jaundice. No word if this was true, but from the viral pic Beyonce shared, her twins look healthy. Thank @god.
They Wanted to Shut Off the Hospital's Security Cameras
According to In Touch, Beyonce and Jay Z had a long list of diva demands before the twins' birth. The couple reportedly made the entire hospital staff sign confidentiality agreements and argued with management to shut off security cameras in their room, the elevators, and hallways—an "impossible request," a source says.
The family also reportedly made plans to have everything catered to minimize socialization at all costs, and came up with decoy plans, including scheduling a fake C-section, to throw off paparazzi and fans. A Radar Online report even claims that Bey wanted the room as quiet as a mouse when she gave birth. Y'all, we know Beyonce is a diva, but come on. Really?
Beyonce Gave Away Kim Kardashian's Baby Gifts
In one of the more *believable* rumors, Beyonce reportedly gave away the presents Kim Kardashian gifted to her twins. The gifts included contour kits from Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, a gold box worth $150,000, and $10,000 worth of children's clothes for Blue Ivy and the twins. Bey reportedly gave the contour kits to nurses at the hospital and the clothes to children there. Whoops.
They Hired a Live-In Nurse Before Beyonce Gave Birth
Prior to Beyonce giving birth, the A-listers reportedly hired a team of doctors and a live-in nurse to keep Beyonce healthy. The mass hiring was spurred by a "secret health crisis" the couple faced, according to Radar Online. But more on that later.
Her Twins Were in Danger Because of Mold
That "secret health crisis" happened to be reported mold found by health inspectors in Beyonce and Jay Z's Beverly Hills, Home. Obviously freaked out that the mold might endanger the twins, Bey, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy immediately moved out of their house and into a luxury suite in the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to Radar Online. This might explain the family's many real estate ventures later on.
Beyonce and Jay Z Rented a House to Be Minutes from the Hospital
The first of many home-related rumors, the couple reportedly rented a home minutes from Los Angeles's Cedars Sinai Hospital, where Beyonce was rumored to have a C-section. The real estate choice was reportedly done so the family didn't have to live in a hotel after the twins were born and so that they could pop into the hospital quick enough without paparazzi trailing them. Seems fair enough.
They Hired Six Nannies
After Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their twins, the couple reportedly hired 18 staff members to help out around house. Yeah, per a source for Radar Online, the family added six nannies, two maids, a 24/7 team of rotating nurses, and extra security to their payroll. They also upgraded their cars to bulletproof vehicles. Hey, it takes an army right?
Beyonce Lost 30 Pounds in Three Weeks After Giving Birth
It's not uncommon for there to be rumors about celebrities losing insane amounts of weight in insane amounts of time, and Beyonce, clearly, is no exception. According to HollywoodLife, the mom-of-three shed a whopping 30 in three weeks since giving birth. Per the site's sources, Bey lost 20 of the 30 in the first week alone, and wants to continue to lop off another 15 pounds to lose the total of 50 she gained in her pregnancy. We have a few problems with this rumor. One: That's nearly inhumanly possible. Two: There is no need to shed off so much weight immediately after giving birth (you just gave birth!), so we're giving side-eye to anyone who's fixated on that—regardless if this rumor is true.
Jay Z and Solange Fought Over Who Was Going to Be in the Room
Beyonce's two mains—Jay Z, her husband, and Solange, her sister—reportedly fought for who could be in the hospital room with her as she gave birth. Obviously it wasn't a physical fight, but Solange reportedly argued that she had been with Beyonce through all the prenatal yoga classes, among other mommy-to-be activities, so she should have the right. Jay Z supposedly argued that it was his duty as a dad to be there.
According to In Touch, Jay Z eventually won out and earned the one guest spot to accompany Beyonce, which, apparently, also pissed off her mom, Tina Knowles, who wanted to be there too. Can't win 'em all.
They Spent $1.3 Million on a Maternity Ward
While we're pretty sure Beyonce gave birth at a hospital, there were also rumors that the couple put down a hefty check—$1.3 million, to be exact—on a super-expensive maternity ward to have the birth at home. According to The Sun, the pair spent the money so they could have in-home privacy. (Makes sense.) Though the paper also reported that an ambulance from Cedars-Sinai Hospital was parked outside and ready to go should Beyonce change her mind.
Beyonce Didn't Want Her Dad to Be at the Hospital
Given that there have been rumors that Beyonce and her dad have had a shaky relationship in the past few years, of course there would be reports that the singer would keep him uninvited to the birth of her twins. According to In Touch, Beyonce didn't want her dad, Mathew Knowles, didn't want her dad ruining the day, like he did when he crashed Blue Ivy's birth in 2012. Considering that Beyonce's dad did post a super-random congrats to his daughter even before she confirmed the births makes us think that this one's true and Mathew Knowles is really out of the loop.
They Spent $500K on a Nursery with a Kitchen and Movie Theatre
If Beyonce's maternity ward was going to be swanky, obviously her nursery would fit the bill too. According to HollywoodLife, the couple shelled out a hefty $500,000 to make sure her twins had the best. The "master suite-size" nursery reportedly includes a kitchen, walk-in closets (for both twins), a fireplace, movie theatre, $30,000 designer sheets, a $50,000 sound system, and a hand-painted mural on the ceiling costing $20,000. (TBH, can we move into Sir and Rumi's nursery?)
Beyonce Got Lip Fillers While Pregnant
Plastic surgery rumor pretty much go hand-in-hand with wild tabloid talk, and it appears that even if you're pregnant, the speculation that you fixed yourself up still follows you. At least, that's what happened to Beyonce who battled speculation from fans that she got lip fillers while she was pregnant. Normally, her reps would probably ignore 99 percent of these rumors. But, given how absurd this sounds, they obviously had to speak up. According to Radar Online, her reps called the talk "despicable" and slammed fans for "picking on a pregnant woman."
They Were Ready to Adopt Before Beyonce Got Pregnant
According to Radar Online, Beyonce and Jay Z were this close to adopting before the singer became pregnant with her twins. The "Formation" singer was reportedly facing fertility issues, so the couple started the hunt. Per the the site's sources, the family had finalized all the adoption papers and were just about to start visiting orphanages when Beyonce fortuitously became pregnant via in vitro fertilization.
They Spent $10 Million on Designer Strollers and Diaper Bags
According to HollywoodLife, Beyonce and Jay Z hit somewhere around the $10 million mark on all the amenities they bought for their kids. In this report, sources say the couple shelled out $3 million for nurseries in Los Angeles and New York. In addition, pair also reportedly spent $12,000 on cribs, $3,600 on Versace strollers, $1,200 on Burberry diaper bags, and $2.5 million on three-carat diamond-encrusted pacifiers. Now that's a splurge.
Beyonce Sang Her Twins to Sleep
As one of the more adorable rumors, Beyonce reportedly performed a mini concert of lullabies for Rumi and Sir who she sang to sleep as she was with them at the hospital the days after giving birth
Beyonce's Earrings Revealed the Sex of the Twins
For a while there was a conspiracy theory that Beyonce revealed the sex of her twins through her earrings. Before Bey gave birth, the BeyHive speculated that the singer was having twin sons, given that a picture on her website showed her sporting the same dangly circular earrings in her music video for "If I Were a Boy." Obviously this one was debunked.
Beyonce's Instagram Feed Revealed the Sex of Her Twins
As you can tell, people were really obsessed with the twins' sex. Given that Beyonce kept alternating her pregnancy pictures between pink and blue dresses, fans speculated that she was dropping hints that she was having a boy and a girl. While she obviously did have a twin boy and girl, we're unsure on how much effort Beyonce would actually commit to such a plan. Plus, we think she's more woke than to use "traditional" male and female colors to announce the sex of her babies.
Gwen Stefani Is Seeking Advice on Twins from Beyonce
In a super-bizarre twist, Gwen Stefani is reportedly seeking baby advice from Beyonce. In what planet, we don't even know. According to HollywoodLife, "The Voice" judge and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, want to start a family together, preferably with twins. Who better to go for twin advice than the woman who pretty much broke the Internet over and over again with her twin announcements? Per the site's sources, Stefani is reportedly picking "Hold Up" singer's brain on how to raise identical babies. "Friends are saying [Gwen's] been talking constantly about Beyonce‘s pregnancy and wanting to reach out to her for advice," the source said.
