Beyoncé and Jay-Z Might Be Going on Tour According to This Major Clue

BeyHive, prepare to empty your wallets because Queen Bey might be going on tour—and she’s bringing her husband with her. Rumors are swirling that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going on tour after a major clue appeared on the internet.

The talk of a joint tour began on Wednesday after a BeyHive member tweeted a suspicious screenshot of a Ticketmaster page. The page, which listed Beyoncé and Jay-Z as a single act, led to another page where customers could presumably buy tickets for a Bey and Jay-Z concert.

Though there isn’t any official announcement that Bey and Jay-Z are going on tour, fans took the page as a huge hint that the two could be performing on stage together very soon.

So far, the reviews are mixed, with many BeyHive members lukewarm about the idea that Bey might go on another tour with her husband. (The two toured together in 2014 on their “On the Run Tour.”) But we’re certain everyone can agree that a Beyoncé tour is never a bad idea.

We have to reiterate that nothing is official and until we hear the news from Bey and Jay-Z’s camps themselves, it’s all speculation at this point. Plus, considering that the couple has two newborns, it’s unlikely that the tour will be super long. But the Ticketmaster clue is very telling and if Bey and Jay-Z are hitting the road again, we’re ready for them to take all our coins.