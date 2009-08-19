Beyonce and Jay-Z, Touch Down

Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off the summer in June when they took their boat for a ride off the coast of Southern Italy. Two months later, Western Europe out, Eastern Europe in.

After a successful international tour, Beyoncé is taking some much needed rest and relaxation time with husband Jay-Z. The two got onto their humble 50-foot yacht a week ago and have been island hopping around Croatia ever since. They’ve even been spotted banana boating and inner tubing off the boat’s tail. “Stars, they’re just like us!” They inner tube off the back of their multi-million-dollar-yachts!

Last night, the hip hop king and queen docked and touched land for a night out in Dubrovnik.

Jay-Z pretends like even in Eastern Europe he can’t catch a break, as he tries to shield his face from the camera in front of him. Snooze. Beyoncé on the other hand looks great, donning a Barbie pink Herve Leger zipper front mini dress, with hippie inspired metallic Christian Louboutin heels and a snakeskin clutch. While her hair isn’t looking its best (it must be humid?), we can totally sympathize; between the New York City rain and heat, we can’t remember the last time our hair looked the way we wanted it to. For tips on how to control your frizz, check out StyleCaster’s Hair 411.

Enjoy the lingering days of summer in Europe. We can’t wait to see you front row at Fashion Week.