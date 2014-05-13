Links: Beyoncé Storms Out on Jay Z, How to Contour Your Face, More

1. A few days after all the drama that went down her little sister Solange, Beyoncé was spotted enjoying dinner with husband Jay Z in Brooklyn. But according to some sources on the scene, Bey may have allegedly “stormed out” on him abruptly, ending the meal. [Gawker]

2. Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with strange white powder all over her face. Why haven’t celebrities learned to do flash tests well before they hit the event? [Daily Makeover]

3. Vogue has a piece in its latest issue about the dangers of regular poultry consumption. But will it really have an impact? [Racked]

4. If you ever want to learn how to truly garden like a lady, you have to talk to Bunny Mellon. And that’s just what one editor did! [The Vivant]

5. It’s true, it’s true! Dolly Parton confessed to being (at least slightly) covered in tattoos. [New Now Next]

6. Highlighter might just be the best beauty tool ever. Here are eight awesome ways to use it to contour your face. [Beauty High]

7. Can’t say we’re surprised (or sorry): the Abercrombie CEO has taken a massive pay cut after an abysmal year. [Fashionista]

8. He oughta know: Beyoncé’s dermatologist recommends exfoliating every single day to get that Bey-like porcelain effect. [The Cut]