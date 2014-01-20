Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Performing at the Grammys After All

Okay, okay, we admit it: several weeks ago, when we noted how the Recording Academy had shockingly snubbed Beyoncé when they announced the lineup of performers for this years Grammy Awards, we jumped the gun a bit. (After all, how could they possibly ignore arguably the most buzzed about pop star of the moment?) It’s been confirmed that Queen Bey will perform, after all, and her rapper husband Jay Z will join her.

In a television commercial that aired last night, the Recording Academy announced that Bey and Jay would indeed be taking the stage at the Grammy Awards, airing on CBS this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. EST. This is basically every current Beyoncé fan’s living dream: arguably one of the best moments of Bey’s self-titled surprise album is Jay Z’s verse on “Drunk in Love,” which (by the way) he freestyled in the studio.

We can all only hope that music’s ultimate power couple are planning a live rendition of the song, including Jay’s assertion that Bey’s “breasteses are his breakfast.” Fingers and toes crossed, people!

Watch the video below, and tune in this Sunday to see the magic happen live!