Listen: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Duet ‘On The Run (Part II)’

As avid music fans, there’s nothing we love more than when two larger-than-life artists join forces—especially when those two artists happen to be power-couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Between now-classics like “Crazy in Love” and “Bonnie and Clyde,” we already know there’s something thrilling about their collaborations, and now it seems there’s another hit we’ll be playing on repeat.

“On the Run (Part II)—a track from Jay-Z’s tremendously buzzy Magna Carta Holy Grail—isn’t exactly a banger, but it’s a slower, sexy, swaggy song whose lyrics are definitely worth a listen, sheerly for the fact that Jay-Z manages to look impossibly cool while rapping sweet lyrics about how wife Bey is the “perfect woman.”

Listen to the song above and let us know if you’ll be adding it to your summer playlist!

