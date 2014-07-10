HBO Will Air Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘On the Run’ Concert Special in September

As if your summer couldn’t get any more Bey-heavy—She’s more powerful than Oprah! She’s got her own HBO series!—get this: HBO just announced plans to broadcast a concert special for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s epic “On the Run” tour.

Ever since the “On the Run” tour was announced back in April, we all knew it was going to prove a tough ticket to get—or, at least, a tough ticket to get without spending an arm and a leg. The HBO special, however, will allow you to get all the “On the Run” action without having to sell your first-born for tickets—and hopefully we’ll get an up-close-and-personal look at that wedding footage, too!

According to an HBO release, the concert special will tape over two nights—September 12 and 13—at Stade de France in Paris, the only international stadium in their 20-stadium summer tour. The special will apparently feature a whopping 40 songs, so never fear, your Beyoncé and Jay-Z appetite will be satiated. Mark your calendars, people!