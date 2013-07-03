Report: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Shower North West With Dior Booties and Other Gifts

If a newborn receives loads of baby gifts and nobody is around to see it, does it make a sound? Sure does! And in KimYe offspring North West’s case, that sound is ka-ching: family friends Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly spent more than $7,500 on gifts for the child, according to Daily Mail.

Amongst the crown jewels gifted to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little bundle of joy were a pair of miniature Christian Dior booties—not to be outshone by Blue Ivy’s custom Tom Ford heels, of course—and a sterling silver baby cutlery set from Tiffany’s designed by Elsa Peretti Padova.

If we were offered a pair of Dior booties for free, we’d probably say yes—but doesn’t it seem quite absurd on some level that an infant who’s not even a month old would be on the receiving end of such lavish gifts? Her eyeballs don’t even work right yet; and nothing seems sadder to us than wearing a pair of gorgeous Dior shoes that you can’t even see.

But then again, maybe we’re just jealous.

