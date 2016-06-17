StyleCaster
Bey and Jay Hit Up an NBA Finals Game for Date Night, Look Adorable

Beyoncé and Jay Z were all smiles last night as they watched the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the sixth NBA Finals game in Ohio. Yay for love in the wake of #Lemonade!

Possibly even better than the couple’s obvious good moods, though, was Bey’s outfit. The performer, who was recently named the CFDA’s fashion icon, earned her title in a perfectly tailored Altuzarra pre–Spring ’16 cobalt pantsuit paired with Gianvito Rossi Virtua mules. Damnnn.

Altuzarra Instagrammed a shot of the outfit, captioning it: “Game 6. Beyoncé wears #AltuzarraPS16 to the#NBAFinals yesterday evening.”

NBD, just looking red-carpet-ready at an NBA game.

