Beyoncé and Jay Z are Moving to London: Report

It seems like London is the spot to be. First, it was announced that next year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be held across the pond, and now reports are emerging that the power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have plans to call London their home.

According to Brit paper the Mirror, Jay, 44, and Bey, 32, just purchased a new West London townhouse to call home for a whopping £5.5million (around $9,221,300.)

The couple looked in Mayfair, a commercial area in Central London, and the Cotswolds, an area in south central England with a predominantly rural landscape. After careful consideration, the pair reportedly decided on a detached property in West London.

“Both Jay and Beyoncé are Anglophiles and have been toying with the idea of getting a pad for a couple of years now,” a source revealed, “On previous trips, they have stayed in five star hotels and, on one occasion, a rented mansion. While money isn’t an issue, it makes sense for them to have a more permanent base and get to know one particular area.”

We’ll say money’s not an issue: The couple is expected to gross over $3.3 million per show for their 20-date US tour.

And of course, let’s not forget about their daughter, Blue Ivy! The new London abode is reportedly close to a number of top primary schools for the tot if they decide to set up camp for good in London.