Jay-Z & Beyoncé Hung Out With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian After 3 Years of Feuding

Jay-Z and Kanye West aren’t complete mortal enemies. Despite being in a dramatic feud for the past three years, the pair reunited at Diddy’s 50th birthday party—with their wives Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian there as a buffer. Jay-Z and Kanye West’s post-feud reunion is honestly giving us hope for mankind.

Jay-Z and Kanye West were an iconic duo once upon a time. Things went awry, though, after the two seemingly got into several disagreements. In October 2016, West ranted onstage about Jay-Z’s blasé reaction to Kim’s robbery in Paris and complained that Blue Ivy had never played with North. To add fuel onto the fire, the two rappers also got into a dispute over Tidal and Apple—West claimed that Tidal owed him money for bringing new subscribers onto the platform with his album “The Life of Pablo.” The feud even made it onto Jay-Z’s 2017 album “4:44” in the song, “Kill Jay-Z.” Needless to say, things have been dicey ever since. But Jay-Z still says that he and Kanye are like family: “That’s my brother,” he told David Letterman in 2018. “And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

And, like your little brother, sometimes you have to attend the same party together and act normal. That’s exactly what Kanye and Jay did on Saturday, Dec. 14.

At Diddy’s 50th birthday party, Kanye and Jay-Z hung out with their wives in the VIP section. Witnesses say they looked like a happy foursome. “They greeted each other and seemed friendly and happy to see each other,” a source told Us Weekly. “The Carters and the Wests were all in a section behind Diddy and his family.”

Maybe these two will put the past behind them, and North and Blue Ivy will grow up as BFFs after all.