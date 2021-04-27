Jay-Z Just Revealed Whether His Kids With Beyoncé Want to Be Singers Like Their Mom

Following in their footsteps. Do Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids want to be musicians like their parents? It’s too soon to tell, but what their parents know is that they’ll support them no matter what they want to do in the future.

In an interview with The Sunday Times on Sunday, April 25, Jay-Z opened up about his and Beyoncé’s three children—9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir—and the couple’s approach to parenting. “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he said. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.'”

Jay-Z went on to reveal that he’ll support his children whether or not they want to pursue a music career like their parents. “What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” he said. “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

He continued, “[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

While Bey and Jay-Z aren’t sure if their kids want to follow in their musical footsteps, Blue Ivy already has her foot in the door in the music industry. The 9-year-old won her first Grammy award in March 2021 in the Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” from Bey’s 2020 album, Black Is King. Blue Ivy is featured is featured in both the vocals and music video for the song, which she also wrote a verse for. “Brown Skin Girl,” which also features Guyanese singer Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid, was originally featured in the live-action 2019 remake of The Lion King, which Bey starred in.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2019, Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, revealed that Blue Ivy “hasn’t decided yet” if she wants to pursue a career in the entertainment business like her family. “But whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she’s good at a lot of things,” Lawson said.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.