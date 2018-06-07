Beyoncé and Jay-Z Spoofed Their Infamous Elevator Fight, and We’re Dead

Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to make an entrance. For their first concert on their On the Run Part II tour in Cardiff, England, the superstar couple made their grand appearance in an open elevator that descended on the stage in front of thousands of screaming fans. Now, musicians have been using lifts to arrive at concerts for years now, but as eagle-eyed fans have noticed, Bey and Jay-Z’s elevator entrance holds a special significance.

As many fans remember, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Bey’s younger sister, Solange, were involved in a now-viral elevator fight in 2014. Leaked surveillance footage of the fight, which happened after the 2014 Met Gala in the elevator of the Standard Hotel in New York City, showed Solange kicking and hitting Jay-Z while Beyoncé looked on.

Many fans consider to be a reference to the infamous night and a message that they’ve put their past behind them. Though not confirmed, many fans speculated that the elevator fight was over Jay-Z’s infidelity, which Beyoncé hinted about in her 2016 album Lemonade.

This isn’t the first time that the music couple has poked fun at their elevator fight either. In 2017, the couple recreated the fight by posing in an elevator for paparazzi after leaving a movie theatre in New York City for Jay-Z’s 48th birthday.

Looks like Beyoncé and Jay-Z are turning lemons into lemonade and making a tabloid-favorite altercation into a multimillion-dollar tour.