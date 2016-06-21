Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy Give Us All Serious #VacationGoals on Their Trip to Hawaii

Whatever summer vacation you have planned—the French Riviera, some Greek islands, an incredible beach somewhere—sorry, there’s no way it touches the Hawaiian vacay Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy are on right now. At least that’s what Bey would have you believe, posting about a thousand pics of her island paradise adventure to her website that are out of control.

These images include but are not limited to Bey holding a glass of champagne under an actual cloud of confetti next to a private plane; Jay Z hoisting Blue into the air and dipping her, enacting what looks to be a dramatic island dance routine; Bey and Jay kissing as a perfectly orchestrated wave sprays the rocks on cue; and many shots of Bey’s beach-fashion game, which involves things like a long-sleeved colorful one-piece, a woven bag shot through with yellow stripes (her calling card hue these days), and a lot of lemon-themed bling.

Queen B has been slaying left and right on her Formation World Tour, but she very cleverly gave herself two solid weeks off between June 14 (when she played Detroit) and June 28 (when she’ll hit England), so as to take the best. vacation. ever. Scroll down for a bunch of photos of their trip, which will definitely make you want to book the next flight to Hawaii, stat.