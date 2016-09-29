New Beyoncé Ivy Park Video Feels a Lot Like ‘Lemonade’ Visual Album

When Beyoncé drops a new season of her workout line, she doesn’t just quietly release a few images of the leggings or whatever. She send out a minute-long video of herself kicking ass, along with a voice-over v reminiscent of her Lemonade visual album, inspiring us to get out there and werk.

“I stretch my body out like the horizon,” she starts, doing a full wheel yoga pose and fiercely dancing with other women. “I teach my body every day that I can go a little further. I know my body can learn how to bend and not break; I know what it’s capable of, I’ve seen it perform miracles.” Flash to an image of Bey holding a baby, Bey onstage, Bey performing miracles, Bey basically walking on water.

“Even when my throat is burning, my lungs feel like they’re drowning, sweat is stinging my eyes, my feet feel like they’re gonna explode,” she continues. “When I’m about to give up, I picture that one person I love more than anyone. I picture them wherever they are in the world and I imagine myself running towards them, I see their face. And they’re smiling and cheering, they’re so proud of me. They’re shouting my name. And I make it to the end. I push past the pain and I find love.”

Jay Z? Blue Ivy? Hard to say. But after teasing her new line hard of late, from releasing images a week ago to the pieces’ official arrival in stores today, we’re pretty sure the best of the lot is going to go fast. Look for things like high-rise and camo colorblock leggings, crop tops and crop sweatshirts, denim-knit hoodies and joggers, and lots of sheer panels. Head to Topshop, Net-a-Porter, or Nordstrom to shop.