Here’s How To Shop Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Icy Park Drop Before It Sells Out

Brace yourselves: Icy Park is headed our way. Yes, you read that correctly—The third collection from Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration is almost here and I have all the details on how to get your hands on it before anyone else. This drop might just be the thing to turn me into a fan of cold-weather dressing.

It’s currently snowing hard outside in New York City, which can only mean one thing: Beyonce has somehow managed to control the weather ahead of the launch of her third Adidas x Ivy Park collection—and it’s got a seasonally appropriate name to match the mood. Is there anything Bey can’t do? Step aside, Elsa, there’s a new Frozen queen in town!

The Icy Park collection officially lands on the Adidas website on Friday, February 19 at 4:00 p.m. EST before it hits select Adidas stores around the world on the following day, February 20. Get your credit cards ready, people! We’re just hours away.

Just like the second Ivy Park drop that came out late last year, everything in the new Icy Park collection is available in sizes XS through 4X. A full fit breakdown is available on the Adidas site with sizing and styling recommendations, so you’ll be able to decide which pieces you love before you have to both add everything into your cart and check out at lightning speed. The range also includes two different gender-neutral fit options, as well as fitted and oversized women’s silhouettes. More of this, please!

If the previous two Ivy Park drops are any indication, Icy Park is going to sell out in seconds. That means you’ll have to have crazy-fast shopping reflexes if you’re dying to pick up one of the shiny floor-length puffer coats or uber-reflective ski sets for yourself. In addition to outerwear, fans can shop Ivy Park’s usual selection of sporty (and sexy!) athleisure silhouettes in shades of brown, magenta and light blue. Don’t forget to browse the brand’s IG and pick your fave pieces before launch, so you can check out before everything sells out.

Personally, I’ve been waiting for launch day ever since photos of the campaign began popping up online earlier this year. The white-hot campaign featured celebs likes Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane and Kaash Paige. AKA: all of your faves are ‘Yonce approved. And who can forget the sneakers that were delivered to every A-lister’s front door in literal blocks of ice? Summer? Never heard of her. Icy Park for life!

BRB, throwing out all the winter clothes currently sitting in my closet in preparation for when Icy Park drops this afternoon. A Beyonce-approved winter wardrobe is certainly worth a few splurges.