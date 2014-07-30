Beyoncé Isn’t a Fashion Icon According to the New York Times

Dare to say a bad thing about Beyoncé these days, and you’ll likely be screamed at by someone (a point hilariously parodied in a “Saturday Night Live” skit called The Beygency). However, the New York Times’ lead fashion critic Vanessa Friedman recently penned a column that illustrates why Beyoncé isn’t a fashion icon, and—we have to admit—she makes some good points. Yes, Beyoncé is a goddess when it comes to singing, dancing, and just generally living life, but has she really moved the dial when it comes to how we dress?

Friedman writes: “Beyoncé hasn’t moved, or influenced, the direction of fashion writ large in the way that, say, Rihanna, the winner of this year’s CFDA Fashion Icon award, has. (See, for example, the luxe athletic pieces peppering collections like Pucci, Balmain and Tom Ford.) She doesn’t wear things and spark a million trends, like Madonna once did with her jeweled crosses and lace minis, not to mention her bullet bra corsets. She doesn’t cause items to sell out overnight, like wee Prince George.”

Her argument for Beyoncé not being a fashion icon is three-fold: She doesn’t have a singular look orchestrated by a single designer, instead choosing to wear a diverse range of brands from Alexander Wang to Givenchy. She hasn’t been able to build a successful fashion brand (really, what is going on with House of Deréon?) despite her legions of fans. Furthermore, one day Beyoncé’s a hipster hanging out in Brooklyn and dressing the part, and the next day she’s in a sexy bandage dress. All well and good, but not really the components of a fashion icon.

Friedman concludes that in the case of Bey, the clothes don’t really matter: She’s still an icon. “It has become conventional wisdom that fashion is a platform that is increasingly crucial as either a springboard to stardom (see: Kerry Washington and Lupita Nyong’o, both of whom have discussed the red carpet as a key tool in an actress’s arsenal) or a way to sustain a career beyond stardom (see: Kate Hudson and Sharon Stone). But what the Beyoncé Paradox suggests is that this may not, in fact, be entirely true. Because lose the ‘fashion,’ and what do you have left? Icon. No qualifier necessary.”

