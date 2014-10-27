Beyoncé is Teaming Up With Topshop for a Line of Athletic Streetwear

In case you weren’t 100% sold on the fact that activewear is emerging as the next big thing is fashion, here’s something that might convince you: Beyoncé and Topshop are partnering on a new athletic line.

According to WWD, the superstar and the English retailer have formed a 50-50 joint venture company called Parkwood Topshop Athletic Ltd. to produce an athletic streetwear brand that’ll launch next fall, at the earliest.

There’s no doubt this alliance makes sense: Beyoncé has long been a devoted Topshop fan, but this isn’t your typical celebrity-store collaboration. In fact, it’s not really a collaboration at all, outside the truest sense of the word.

“This not a collaboration,” Topshop founder Sir Philip Green told WWD. “This is about building a brand and building a business—a separate, proper business, with separate overhead and a separate office.”

The Topshop-Beyoncé collection will include clothing, shoes and accessories designed for sports, yoga, and dance (duh), and—perhaps most importantly—will have an “ath-leisure side” targeting women who not only go to yoga or the gym, but those who want to look as if they do.

Head over to WWD now to read more details on the new venture and let us know: Do you think this partnership is a good fit?