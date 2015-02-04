Beyoncé is Performing at the Grammys With John Legend and Common!

After an unforgettable show at last year’s Grammy Awards, Beyoncé is coming back for more. The pop star is set to dial down the sass to perform a more serious show alongside John Legend at Sunday night’s awards show, Us Weekly reports.

Bey will sing “Take My Hand Precious Lord” before “segueing” into John Legend and Common’s song “Glory”—the soulful track that featured in equal rights film “Selma” and received a Oscar nomination earlier this year, and picked up a Golden Globe last month.

“We do have an incredible introduction to our performance,” Common said to Us Weekly. “A segue into our song ‘Glory’ as a tribute to ‘Selma’, being done by the great Beyoncé. That’s one of the greatest talents you can have, helping us segue into it. To co-create a performance with someone like her. It’s good.”

We’ve come to expect femme-heavy, single-lady anthems and glitzy costumes from Beyoncé‘s Grammy gigs, so it’ll be interesting to see if she pares back her performance given the serious undertones of the song.