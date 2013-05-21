Beyoncé Is Not Pregnant, According To Jay-Z

The rumors are not true, according to the most reliable source second only to Beyoncé herself. Her husband, rapper/mogul Jay-Z, e-mailed New York Hot 97 radio DJ Ebro Darden, saying, “It’s not true.”

Jay-Z’s assertion that Queen Bey is not with child should put the matter to a close for now; after Beyoncé went on “Good Morning America” saying she wants more children, rumors began swirling that she had baby number two on board. Then when she cancelled a tour date in Belgium, reports arose from “sources within her camp” that the singer was, indeed, pregnant. Yesterday’s news from Jay-Z just goes to show that until you hear it straight from the horse’s mouth, nothing can be assumed true.

Bey is already having quite a big week; on top of this news, her newest track, “Grown Woman,” also leaked in full online, and she posted a new photo of daughter Blue Ivy Carter to her blog. Listen to the song here, and check out the adorable shot of B.I.C. below!

