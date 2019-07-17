Beyoncé’ Gave The Most Revealing Answers In A Rare Interview For ‘The Lion King’

All hail the Queen. Beyoncé’s Lion King interview quotes on Good Morning America blew us all away. Bey dazzled us with her poise, humility and, oh yeah—an inside scoop on her upcoming film, The Lion King. Good Morning America got the exclusive footage of Bey, which the ABC network then aired as part of its The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight special with Robin Roberts.

In her interview, Beyoncé went into detail on her The Lion King: The Gift album which she was entirely responsible for. The singer curated, produced and performed on the album while working on the film. The album will feature Beyoncé’s latest hit, “Spirit,” which will also appear towards the end of Disney’s live-action remake.

Of her unique album, Beyoncé said, “This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa, and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it.” She then added, “We’ve kind of created our own genre, and I feel like the soundtrack, it becomes visual in your mind. It’s a soundscape. It’s more than just the music, because each song tells the story of the film.”

Beyoncé, who plays Nala in the upcoming The Lion King revamp, went on to discuss the original 1994 animated film. “I am still in a bit in shock that I’m a part of this film because I grew up watching The Lion King. It’s the first Disney movie brought me to tears.” (Same, Bey, same.) She then explained why it’s so near and dear to her heart. “Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It’s not many films that the parents can go and feel the way I feel about I feel about The Lion King and…pass that legacy on to their kids.”

She then delved into her character development for her role as the film’s main lioness.

“It was important to the director [Jon Favreau] that Nala and that the females in this film were heroes. And he put Nala right alongside Simba. I thought that was very interesting and very real, because the women are, you know, we’re the fighters.”

“The movie has an incredible spirit. It opens you up, it talks about the struggle of standing up and fighting for what you love. And it takes you on so many emotional rides.”

Speaking of “Spirit”…Bey discussed the recently released music video for her new song.

“The concept of the video is to show how God is the painter and natural beauty in nature needs no art direction. It’s the beauty of color, the beauty of melanin, the beauty of tradition.”

“It was important that we weren’t just inspired by Africa but that we actually included and learned from the motherland.”

The Lion King hits theaters this Friday. Be there or be square.