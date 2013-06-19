Steal Her Style: Beyoncé’s Topshop Crop Top Is Just $15!

Is it just us, or is everyone wearing Topshop these days? The list of the British brand’s celebrity fans is endless: Kate Middleton, Miley Cyrus, Kate Bosworth, and of course: Beyoncé. The star recently posted a photo to Instagram showing off a very summer-friendly look: a crop top with a tribal triangle design, a pair of high-waisted denim cutoffs, and a headscarf.

We thought to ourselves, now this is a casual warm-weather look we can get behind. So we set out to do just that, and we like what we found.

Queen Bey’s exact crop top is on sale for $15. Here’s some cute denim shorts to pair it with, and if you need a tutorial on how to tie a headscarf, BeautyHigh.com has several tricks up their sleeve.

Head over to Nordstrom to buy her shirt now!

