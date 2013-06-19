StyleCaster
Steal Her Style: Beyoncé’s Topshop Crop Top Is Just $15!

Meghan Blalock
Photo via Instagram.com/beyonce

Is it just us, or is everyone wearing Topshop these days? The list of the British brand’s celebrity fans is endless: Kate Middleton, Miley Cyrus, Kate Bosworth, and of course: BeyoncéThe star recently posted a photo to Instagram showing off a very summer-friendly look: a crop top with a tribal triangle design, a pair of high-waisted denim cutoffs, and a headscarf.

We thought to ourselves, now this is a casual warm-weather look we can get behind. So we set out to do just that, and we like what we found.

beyonce topshop tee crop

Queen Bey’s exact crop top is on sale for $15. Here’s some cute denim shorts to pair it with, and if you need a tutorial on how to tie a headscarf, BeautyHigh.com has several tricks up their sleeve.

Head over to Nordstrom to buy her shirt now!

