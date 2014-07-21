Beyoncé Posts Teaser For ’50 Shades of Grey’ on Instagram

Unless she’s a really big fan of mass-market S&M novels being turned into movies, we’re assuming Beyoncé has something to do with the upcoming big-screen version of “50 Shades of Grey” thanks to a teaser she posted to her Instagram account over the weekend.

The ten-second clip tells us nothing about the film itself, but rather was used as a means to inform us that the first official “Fifty Shades of Grey” trailer will arrive July 24, and featured a breathy “uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh no no”—the famous refrain from Bey’s “Crazy in Love.”

We’re guessing Beyoncé is involved with the movie’s soundtrack—a version of her song “Haunted” was also used in a teaser that screened specifically for “Fifty Shades of Grey” that screened for press and movie theater owners in March.

Based on the erotic trilogy by E.L. James, the film stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, and is set for a 2015 release date.