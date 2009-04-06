Beyonce in those Grey Ant Shades

When I step out in the same shades as my brothers, boyfriends, girlfriends and next door neighbors, it’s a sign to maybe change it up. No offense, I love a good classic but it gets a little tiring staring at the same eyewear on all my people. Natalie Levy just sent over this picture of Beyonce rocking a pair of her Grey Ant glasses that look similar to my Wayferers – only BIGGER and better. With summer quickly approaching, I’m going to need a lot more coverage on my face. I suggest you order a pair today before they are completely sold out.

Grey Ant Status Sunglasses in Black, $253, at newhighmart.com.